Two charged in shooting death of man in Brampton, Ont., police say
The scene of a deadly shooting in Brampton is seen.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:58AM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police say two young men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in Brampton, Ont., on Monday evening.
Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested after turning themselves in to police.
Investigators have not released the name of the deceased, but say he was a man in his late 20s.
Police say they're still searching for two more suspects in the shooting death.
They're also asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
