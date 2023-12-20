Canada

    • Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action won't be done until 2081: report

    A woman walks past a sign during the second day of closing events for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Ottawa, Monday June 1, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) A woman walks past a sign during the second day of closing events for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Ottawa, Monday June 1, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    OTTAWA -

    A new report from the Yellowhead Institute says Canada won't complete all 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action until 2081.

    The institute found that no calls to action were completed over the course of 2023.

    Only 13 of the 94 recommendations from the commission, which documented the history and effects of the residential schools system, have been completed since 2015.

    Yellowhead says the era of reconciliation has become largely stagnant in Canada, and this progress report will be its last.

    The group says it's unclear how best to compel the Canada's federal government to complete the calls to action, saying Ottawa has proven to be an unwilling partner.

    The report released today says there are five main challenges to reconciliation: paternalism, structural anti-Indigenous discrimination, reconciliation as exploitation or performance, insufficient resources and the economic interests and apathy of non-Indigenous people

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News