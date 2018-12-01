

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the family of George H.W. Bush, saying the former president was deeply committed to his country.

In a tweet sent from the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Trudeau says Bush demonstrated exemplary service to his country.

The 41st president of the United States, who served from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he and his wife share the Bush family's grief. Former prime minister Stephen Harper tweeted he "leaves behind an incredible, enduring legacy."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted that Bush was a war hero who will be remembered not only for his 40 years of service to his country, but for his "friendship and generous spirit."

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote that Bush was "a humble, well-respected political figure while serving and through his many years post-presidency."







Saskatchewan’s condolences are extended on the passing of the 41st president of the United States of America.



