Truck rollover, fire causes major delays on Ontario highway
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 8:37AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Provincial police say a fiery crash has shuttered lanes and caused major traffic delays on one of Canada's busiest highways this morning.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the incident took place shortly after 1:00 a.m. and involved a single truck that was carrying rolls of paper when it rolled over on Highway 401 near Highway 427.
Schmidt says the collision caused a fire that was soon extinguished.
He did not report any injuries and says police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed, causing delays for commuters during the morning rush hour.
Schmidt says police are hoping to have all lanes reopened by 10:00 a.m.
