Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash sees case put over until 2019
Truck driver Jaskirat Sidhu walks out of provincial court after appearing for charges due to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Melfort, Sask., on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 1:06PM EST
MELFORT, Sask. -- The case of a Calgary truck driver charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until the new year.
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Singh's lawyer spoke to a Melfort, Sask., courtroom by phone and said the defence needs more time to go through disclosure received from the Crown in the last few days.
The delay was granted and the case was adjourned until Jan. 8.
Sidhu was not in court and has not yet entered a plea.
The Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi-truck driven by Sidhu collided at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan in April.
