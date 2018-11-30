Brief court appearance for company owner whose truck involved in Broncos crash
Sukhmander Singh, owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, arrives at court to face non-compliance charges under federal and provincial safety regulations in Calgary on November 9, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 12:18PM EST
CALGARY - The case of an owner of a trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until the new year.
Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking has retained a lawyer who asked a Calgary judge to set the matter over until Feb. 4.
Singh did not appear in court.
Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi-truck owned by Singh collided at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan last spring.
Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations.
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was driving the semi unit and was charged earlier this year with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
