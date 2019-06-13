The “dramatic” gap between the cost of owning a home and the ability of Canadian millennials to afford one paints a “troubling portrait” of an expensive country, according to a new report.

Average home prices would need to drop by half -- some $223,000 -- to be affordable for the typical Canadian aged 25 to 34, or average earnings would have to double -- to $93,400 -- found the non-profit group Generation Squeeze in a study titled “Straddling the Gap.”

The group stresses that “there is no silver bullet” to solve the dilemma. “Instead, silver buckshot is needed to address these issues across several fronts,” the report says.

Along with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Generation Squeeze has adopted an affordability target of 2030. Affordability is assessed by CMHC standards as spending less than 30 per cent of pre-tax earnings on housing, and the ability to carry an 80 per cent mortgage on an average priced home. According to the CMHC, Canadian household debt reached a record high at the end of 2018 even as mortgage activity slowed down.

Saving for a home is now a potentially decades-long effort, the report says. It takes the average millennial 13 years to save a 20 per cent down payment on an average priced home, while it took their parents just five years around 1976.

Toronto and Vancouver are often thought of as the only cities with unattainable housing, but the report makes it clear that the issue is widespread. In Quebec, prices need to drop $45,000 on average and earnings need to increase by 17 per cent to achieve affordability by 2030. In Alberta, prices need to fall $66,000 and earnings need to jump 20 per cent.

The provincial data in B.C. and Ontario is most striking. Earnings need to jump to $109,000 annually in Ontario, or homes prices drop by $307,000. The data is bleaker still in B.C., where salaries would have to triple to $136,200, and prices would need to fall by $452,000 to achieve affordability.

A handful of provinces remain “relatively affordable” -- Saskatchewan, Manitoba, , New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador and Nova Scotia -- but the report stresses that for more than 90 per cent of Canadians, this is not the case as less than 10 per cent of the population reside in an affordable province.

To achieve “widespread housing affordability” by 2030, Generation Squeeze offered some policy recommendations in the report. They suggest non-housing costs such as expenses related to child care, student debt and transit costs can play an important role. As renting becomes a longer term reality for millennials, the group suggests that the cost of renting be more aligned with earnings and that more “purpose-built rental housing” is made available. For markets in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and much of the Maritimes where affordability is still a reality, the report suggests measures to ensure it is not lost there too.

WHERE YOU LIVE: Price drops and earnings needed

Metro Vancouver

-$795,000

$200,400/year

Victoria

-$413,000

$134,000/year

Kelowna

-$239,000

$100,000/year

GTA

-$523,000

$150,000/year

Hamilton

-$284,000

$107,000/year

Kitchener

-$206,000

$107,000/year

Ottawa

-$131,000

$78,200/year

Montreal

-$131,000

$72,400/year

Calgary

-$148,000

$88,000/year

Edmonton