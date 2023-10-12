Treaties with Metis could be negotiated after self-government bill passes: minister

OTTAWA -

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government could enter into treaties with Metis nations after the passage of a bill that affirms their right to self-governance and self-determination.

"Right now, there is no treaty currently in place. But ... we can at some point enter into treaties," he said in a recent interview with The Canadian Press.

"We will at some point get to that stage. And if we do, then obviously there's much more deeper consultation that needs to take place."

The minister's comments come as the Bill C-35, which would affirm Metis rights to self-determination and self-governance in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, receives steady criticism from First Nations groups concerned about land and resource rights being granted to Metis groups without their consent.

The Chiefs of Ontario, an organization that represents 133 First Nations in the province, travelled to Ottawa in mid-September to discuss their concerns with politicians.

The group says that the bill would irreparably damage the inherent and treaty rights of First Nations, and that Canada should've consulted them on the bill.

Anandasangaree said that Bill C-35 is "essentially a framework."

It "really doesn't recognize land rights. It doesn't recognize harvesting or any other rights that are in the Constitution," he said.

"And we look forward to input from First Nations and all those who are impacted."

He added that the duty to consult is not triggered by the bill itself, "because it's really a recognition of the of the governance structure that will happen when there's a treaty in place."

But the Chiefs of Ontario say that's exactly what one of their main concerns is: that future treaties signed by Metis communities and Canada could concern land rights that encroach on their territories.

The Assembly of First Nations, which represents more than 630 First Nations across Canada, is similarly opposed to the bill.

That organization unanimously passed a resolution at their annual general assembly in July to protect First Nations from what they call "unfounded Metis rights" through advocacy and meetings with the prime minister.

The resolution also included a demand for Canada to cease all negotiations with the Metis Nation of Ontario until First Nations are meaningfully consulted.

The motion was introduced by Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod, who has been a vocal critic of both the Metis Nation of Ontario and Bill C-53.

"(The bill is) problematic on so many different levels for us," said McLeod in an interview.

"And their refusal to even talk to First Nations about this issue is extremely disappointing. It really suggests that Canada is regressing back to the old days where they think they know better than First Nations."

Metis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh said that's not the case.

First Nations don't need to be consulted on Bill C-53 because it deals with internal matters in Metis communities, she said.

Other Indigenous nations weren't consulted on self-governance agreements First Nations have signed with Canada recently, she pointed out.

"It's a very standard thing."

Froh said she hopes there are discussions with Canada around land and resources in the future, but any conversations or negotiations will include First Nations.

"It's my hope that we can re-establish those positive working relations for the benefit of all Indigenous Peoples in Ontario -- First Nations and Metis alike."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.