Transgender refugee feels like a 'criminal' as she awaits resettlement in Canada

Transgender refugee feels like a 'criminal' as she awaits resettlement in Canada

Eva Rose is hoping the federal government can do more as she awaits resettlement in Canada. Eva Rose is hoping the federal government can do more as she awaits resettlement in Canada.

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social