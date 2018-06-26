

The Canadian Press





Toronto's CN Tower has unveiled upgrades that it says are aimed at making the attraction more accessible to visitors.

It says the renovations are the most significant in the national landmark's 42-year history.

The upgrades include floor-to-ceiling windows with no railings, a feature that helps provide universal access for everyone, including those with mobility challenges.

A new glass floor has also been installed directly above the tower's original glass floor, providing a two-tier vertical view toward the ground.

Adam Vaughan, a Toronto MP at a ceremony unveiling the upgrades, says everyone benefits when accessibility is part of the design process.

Canada Lands, the Crown corporation managing the CN Tower, says the Rick Hansen Foundation will complete an accessibility certification of the tower.

The tower first opened to the public on June 26, 1976, and for years it was the world's tallest freestanding structure, with a height of 553.3 metres.