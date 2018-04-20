CN Tower, closed since Monday due to falling ice concerns, to reopen
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 4:46PM EDT
TORONTO - The CN Tower will reopen late Friday afternoon after being closed since Monday due to concerns about ice falling from the Toronto landmark.
The tower's Twitter feed says crews have worked to ensure the buildings and streets in the surrounding area are safe for the public.
The downtown Toronto attraction was first closed on Monday after chunks of ice fell onto streets and buildings below.
The tumbling ice made a hole in the roof of the nearby Rogers Centre, forcing the cancellation of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.
Toronto police say other attractions and businesses in the area also can reopen at 5 p.m. ET.
The city experienced rain, freezing rain and strong winds last weekend and earlier this week.
