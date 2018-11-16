

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A prestigious Toronto private school has expelled eight students and suspended another in wake of two separate incidents, one of which involved an alleged sexual assault.

St. Michael's College School says in an email to parents that on Monday it received a video of an incident that took place in the boys' washroom, and after conducting an internal investigation it notified police.

The school says on Monday evening it received a video of another incident that took place in a locker room, but only notified police on Wednesday after completing an internal investigation.

The school initially said it told police about both incidents on Monday, a statement police disputed, saying they first heard about it from the media on Wednesday.

Police and the school have revealed few details about the incidents, but two police sources say the incident that is being criminally investigated involved a student allegedly being sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

The school is holding two meetings with parents later today to discuss the situation.