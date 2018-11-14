Police investigate alleged sex assault at Toronto private school
St. Michael's College school in Toronto is seen in this Google Maps image.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 4:12PM EST
TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a private Catholic school in Toronto.
Toronto police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says the alleged incident involves St. Michael's College School, an all-boys institution that teaches grades 7 through 12.
She said more information couldn't be released because of the age of those involved.
The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment but in a letter to parents, it said administrators became aware of "two very serious incidents" that recently occurred on campus and were in violation of the student code of conduct.
The school says it learned about the incidents on Monday and began an investigation that included informing police and meeting individually with the students involved and their parents.
It says students have been expelled as a result.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Judge won't rule if brain dead means legally dead in case of Jewish man
- Ontario company fined for factory accident that left child dead
- Police investigate alleged sex assault at Toronto private school
- Expect no quick end to Canada-wide cannabis shortages, producers warn
- 89 homicides in 2018: Toronto ties record for most murders in a year