

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a private Catholic school in Toronto.

Toronto police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says the alleged incident involves St. Michael's College School, an all-boys institution that teaches grades 7 through 12.

She said more information couldn't be released because of the age of those involved.

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment but in a letter to parents, it said administrators became aware of "two very serious incidents" that recently occurred on campus and were in violation of the student code of conduct.

The school says it learned about the incidents on Monday and began an investigation that included informing police and meeting individually with the students involved and their parents.

It says students have been expelled as a result.