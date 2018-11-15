

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A prestigious private school where a student was allegedly sexually assaulted did not report the incident to the Toronto police, a spokeswoman for the force said Thursday, adding that a criminal investigation was launched only after officers were contacted by the media.

Police did not release any details about the incident, which allegedly took place at St. Michael's College School, an all-boys Catholic institution that teaches grades 7 through 12.

In an email to parents, the school's principal said they had been made aware of "two very serious incidents" that were in clear violation of the student code of conduct.

"The administration was informed about these incidents on Monday of this week and immediately began an internal investigation that included informing police and meeting individually with the students involved and their parents," Greg Reeves wrote in the note sent Wednesday afternoon.

"Our concern is first and foremost with the safety and well-being of our students and we are shocked and heartbroken that such incidents have taken place at our school," he said.

Const. Caroline de Kloet said the school had contacted police on Monday to seek advice on how to deal with an incident that was not the alleged sex assault.

"Advice was provided to the school and no further action was taken or received," de Kloet said.

She said the force began investigating on Wednesday after receiving media inquiries about an alleged sex assault.

The school said in a statement Wednesday that "swift and decisive disciplinary action" had taken place, including expulsions, but it didn't say how many.

Two police sources said the incident the school discussed with officers on Monday involved members of the basketball team bullying a student and soaking him with water. Those sources say there was another incident involving the football team where a group of boys held down another student and allegedly sexually assaulted him with a broom handle. Both incidents were captured on video and circulated among the students at the school.

In a rare move, police released a statement Wednesday night saying investigators had determined the video of the alleged sexual assault met the definition of child pornography.

"Anyone who has this video is in possession of child pornography," police said. "The video must be deleted immediately and cannot be shared with anyone."

St. Michael's is known for its athletic programs, and alumni include hockey greats Frank Mahovlich, Dave Keon and Tim Horton. Track star and Olympic hopeful Justyn Knight also attended the school.