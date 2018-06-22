

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto are expected to provide an update Friday on a nine-month investigation that resulted in the arrest of 70 people.

On Thursday, officers executed more than 50 search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area as part of “Project Patton,” an investigation into the Five Point Generalz street gang.

Watch the press conference live on CTVNews.ca

The raids included more than 800 officers from across the region. On top of the arrests, police seized a significant amount of firearms and narcotics.

In a news conference on Thursday, police said the gang is connected to alleged crime across the city, in the United States and the Caribbean.

Following the raids, Police Chief Mark Saunders did not offer details on what charges have been laid in the investigation, but did say Project Patton “dealt a significant blow to the hierarchy and operations of the Five Point Generalz.”

Deputy Police Chief Jim Ramer is expected to provide details on the charges the 70 alleged gang members face during a news conference on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Officers are also expected to display items seized from the raids.