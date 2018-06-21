

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police said 70 individuals have been arrested and a “dangerous street gang” was disrupted as a result of more than 50 search warrants executed on Thursday morning.

The blitz, code-named Project Patton, included more than 800 officers from Toronto and neighbouring police forces.

Chief Mark Saunders said officers “dealt a significant blow to the hierarchy and operation of the Five Point Generals,” and seized a significant amount of firearms and narcotics.

Saunders said the Five Point Generals gang has been “operating as a highly co-ordinated criminal organization” in Toronto, and has ties to the U.S. and the Caribbean.

