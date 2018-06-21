Toronto police arrest dozens in organized crime blitz
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:46AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 21, 2018 10:45AM EDT
Toronto police said 70 individuals have been arrested and a “dangerous street gang” was disrupted as a result of more than 50 search warrants executed on Thursday morning.
The blitz, code-named Project Patton, included more than 800 officers from Toronto and neighbouring police forces.
Chief Mark Saunders said officers “dealt a significant blow to the hierarchy and operation of the Five Point Generals,” and seized a significant amount of firearms and narcotics.
Saunders said the Five Point Generals gang has been “operating as a highly co-ordinated criminal organization” in Toronto, and has ties to the U.S. and the Caribbean.
More to follow.
