Toronto police arrest two suspects believed to be involved in 40 LCBO thefts
A Canadian flag flies near an under-construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday, July 20, 2013. A union president is recommending consumers stock up to celebrate Canada Day in anticipation of a possible strike of LCBO workers Monday. (File / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 3:10PM EST
Toronto police say they arrested two suspects who they believe have been involved in up to 40 separate thefts from the LCBO in the past three months.
Police say they were called to an LCBO in the city's north end on Jan. 16 where they found two men in a vehicle.
After the car was stopped, police say the two men ran before being caught and arrested by officers.
Police say the suspects, aged 25 and 31, are facing multiple charges including theft over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.
Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says further investigation has led officers to believe that the two men were allegedly involved in numerous incidents at LCBO locations in the Greater Toronto Area, which has led to the retail loss of about $92,000.
Arrogante says officers have recovered some of the stolen alchohol which is worth about $38,000.
