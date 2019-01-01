

Police in London, Ont. have a busy start to the New Year after an early morning smash-and-grab robbery at a liquor store.

Police said they were called to an east-London LCBO around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, where officers discovered a vehicle had been driven into the side of the building.

Police say a group of thieves are believed to have repeatedly driven a vehicle into the store’s windows, shattering a hole in the building. They then entered the store and stole an amount of liquor.

The vehicle was abandoned inside the LCBO, police said. Police have yet to arrest any suspects.

“Significant” damage, estimated at $100,000, was done to the store, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.