TORONTO -- A software engineer working in Canada claims Amazon discriminated against him when a recruiter halted his job application for a position in Toronto when they learned during an interview that he is an Iranian citizen.

A few weeks ago, Mohammad Owlia said he received an email from an Amazon recruiter in Seattle asking him to apply for a software engineering position at their Toronto office. The University of Toronto graduate said he completed an online test for the e-commerce giant and the recruiter contacted him again to schedule a phone interview to discuss “HR-related questions.”

On Wednesday evening, Owlia said he was discussing his work experience with the recruiter over the phone when she abruptly brought up his Iranian citizenship.

“It seemed like she was going down my resume and when she reached the University of Tehran, she kind of said ‘Oh I’m so sorry. I didn’t notice that you were an Iranian citizen,’” Owlia told CTVNews.ca during a telephone interview on Thursday.

Owlia said the recruiter then asked him if he had Canadian citizenship or permanent residency. When he responded that he didn’t, he said she told him “We are being instructed not to hire any Iranians.”

The 26-year-old software engineer has been working for a startup company in Toronto for a year and four months after he graduated from a two-year Master’s program at the University of Toronto. He currently has a Post-Graduation Work Permit, which allows him to work anywhere in Canada for three years.

Owlia said he is planning to apply for permanent residency through the Canadian Experience Class route, which requires a year of skilled work experience in the country.

When Owlia told the recruiter he thought it was discriminatory that he wouldn’t be allowed to proceed with the job application because he was Iranian, he said she repeated that it was what she had been instructed to do and that she should have noticed it before the interview.

Owlia said she also told him he could apply again after he had obtained his permanent residency in Canada.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Amazon for comment and has been advised that they are looking into this matter. No response has yet been received prior to publication.

Citizenship discrimination

Even though Owlia doesn’t have permanent residency in Canada yet, his citizenship can’t be used as a reason to reject him for a position based in Toronto.

Nastaran Roushan, an immigration lawyer based in Toronto, explained that under Ontario’s Human Rights Code, a job applicant can’t be discriminated against based on their citizenship.

She cited a 2018 case at the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario involving a job applicant who had a Canadian Post-Graduation Work Permit who applied for a job at Imperial Oil. In that case, the candidate was refused a position with the company because of a pre-employment requirement that he be able to work on a “permanent basis.”

The tribunal sided with the job applicant and ruled that Imperial Oil’s “permanence requirement” was discrimination on the grounds of citizenship.

Even if it’s an American company based in the U.S., Roushan said Amazon is still subject to the Ontario Human Rights Code because it is operating in the province.

“Unless it’s authorized by law or there is some legitimate occupational reason, as long as someone is authorized to work in Canada, whether or not they have permanent residence is irrelevant,” she said. “There really wouldn’t be any jurisdictional issues.”

What’s more, Roushan said companies can’t even ask a candidate about their citizenship during the application process. There are only a few exceptions, Roushan said, such as if the position is in government.

“Otherwise, you’re discriminating if you do it,” she said. “The requirement that they not hire Iranians is 100 per cent discriminatory. I don’t see how they could justify that.”

Roushan said Amazon would have to “really go out of their way” to justify why permanent residency is a specific requirement for that job in Toronto.

As for Owlia, he said he’s hoping his story will draw attention to discriminatory practices in the job market.

“I would like to see these corporations be a little bit more responsible,” he said. “Don’t just talk about standing up to policies that are discriminatory, actually do something about it.”