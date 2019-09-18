Amazon opens 30,000 jobs in the U.S.; holds nationwide job fair
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019
SEATTLE - A Seattle-based technology company has held a nationwide job fair after opening 30,000 jobs, including 13,600 jobs in Washington.
KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that thousands of people attended "Amazon Career Day" held in six U.S. cities including Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.
The company says it is looking for people with all types of experience and education, from technical software engineers to program managers to customer fulfilment jobs.
Officials say Amazon recruiters helped attendees with their resumes and interview skills before encouraging them to apply for a job they like online at Amazon.jobs/careerday.
A Seattle University professor says a large influx of jobs in the region means more income and competitive salaries for people, but it is also challenging supporting industries to keep up.
