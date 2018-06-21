

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’ve ever had to drive across the city of Toronto or catch a bus in town, you’ll likely agree with a new finding: Toronto truly has one of the worst commutes in the world.

A new study ranks Toronto commuting the sixth worst in the world, with drivers spending an average of 47 hours per work year stuck in traffic.

The study, which comes from a B2B comparison site called Expert Market, looked at 74 cities with population sizes of 300,000 or more.

The researchers looked at several factors, including:

average time spent commuting each day as well as average journey distance

average time waiting for a bus or a train

average cost of a monthly transit card as a percentage of average net monthly salary

percentage of transit users needing to make at least one transfer in a journey

When the scores were added up, Toronto placed 69th in the list of 74.

The key reason? The sheer length of the ride or drive.

The average Toronto worker spends an average of 96 minutes a day commuting -- the second longest time in the list.

The average time Toronto transit users spend waiting for a bus or a train is 14 minutes -- not all that bad compared to some of the cities with the worst commutes.

But the study found that very few of those rides are direct, with 73 per cent of commuters needing to make at least one transfer during a single journey. Never a lot of fun in the winter, as any Canadian transit user will tell you.

The only cities that fared worse overall were three cities in Brazil (Rio De Janeiro, ranked dead last, Sao Paulo, and Salvador), as well as Bogota, Colombia, and Istanbul, Turkey.

Even Miami, London, and Los Angeles fared better in the rankings, thanks to cheaper transit passes and shorter travel times.

The best city for travel was Nice, in the south of France. There, workers spend an average of just 40 minutes a day travelling back and forth to work, and only 22 hours a year stuck in traffic jams.

The city’s transport network is also an excellent value, with workers paying just 1.25 per cent of their monthly salary on average for a transit pass.

10 best cities for commuters

Nice, France Cuenca, Ecuador Bilbao, Spain Toulouse, France Catania, Italy Bari, Italy Lyon, France Bologna, Italy Strasbourg, France Leicester, U.K.

10 worst cities for commuters

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Bogota, Colombia Sao Paulo, Brazil Istanbul, turkey Salvador, Brazil Toronto, Canada Brasilia, Brazil Cali, Colombia Miami, U.S. London, U.K.

