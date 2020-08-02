TORONTO -- With a heat wave striking the east and west edges of the country and tornado warnings in Ontario and Quebec, it’s been an interesting long weekend for weather.

According to Environment Canada, there are currently heat warnings in six provinces and one territory: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and the Northwest Territories.

A quick glance at a weather map of the country shows that Alberta and New Brunswick are almost entirely covered in red, showing how far reaching the heat is.

Many of these heat warnings are expected to continue into Monday and beyond.

These warnings mean slightly different temperatures across the country, but one thing is true for all affected regions: the temperature will be much higher than residents are used to.

In Calgary, this means daytime temperatures will be near 29 degrees Celsius, with some cooler spots anticipated on Monday.

On the other side of the country, in Fredericton, N.B., temperatures of 28 C to 31 C are expected, with a humidex of 34 C to 38 C, lasting for at least the next two days.

Environment Canada recommends that those under a heat warning consider changing outdoor plans to indoor ones, staying hydrated and keeping a close eye on those who are most at risk from increased heat, such as young children, people who are pregnant, older adults and those with any chronic illnesses.

On top of a heat wave, New Brunswick is preparing to be struck by tropical storm Isaias in a few days. A weather statement warns that the storm could bring heavy rainfall and gusts of wind to the province when it arrives on Wednesday or Thursday.

Regular updates on the tropical storm, which is currently still sitting off the coast of Florida, will be posted by the Canadian Hurricane Centre starting Monday morning.

Up north, Nunavut may not be officially facing a heat wave yet, but special weather statements for several regions in the territory warn that “warm air over western Canada will work its way eastward today and remain in the area until at least Wednesday.”

This resulting wave of warmth is expected to result in record-breaking highs for several communities in Nunavut, according to Environment Canada.

In Central Canada, heat is not the main issue this long weekend -- rain, storms and even tornadoes are.

Several areas in Ontario and southern Quebec are facing rainfall warnings, or severe thunderstorm watch notices.

The threat of a tornado has been hanging over the Ottawa-Gatineau region and surrounding area for much of Sunday afternoon. A storm system menacing the area was capable of producing a tornado, according to Environment Canada. Between 4:20 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., an official tornado warning was up, which has now been downgraded to a tornado watch.

The tornado watch, affecting portions of central and eastern Ontario, including Haliburton, Bancroft, and Ottawa, is expected to last into the evening, the weather agency says.

Heavy rainfall is expected in several regions in southern Ontario and southern Quebec. In Barrie, Ont., 40 mm to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall throughout the evening, after which the rain should taper off, according to Environment Canada.

A full list of which regions are facing weather statements or warnings can be found on Environment Canada’s website.