Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip.
Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
OCT. 7
Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday.
Trudeau released a statement within hours condemning the attack.
"These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself," Trudeau wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Backed by rockets, Hamas gunned down civilians and soldiers as Israel's military scrambled to muster a response.
Israel would later estimate the death toll at 1,200 people, including hundreds of civilians.
Hamas fighters took 242 civilians and soldiers captive into Gaza.
Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza, with Netanyahu saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price."
OCT. 9
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day.
Protesters gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in front of Toronto City Hall, many draped in or waving Palestinian flags as the crowd chanted, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," in a demonstration that was denounced by the city's mayor.
One sign read, "Occupation is a crime, resistance is a response."
Others at the rally indicated they were there not to spread hate against Jews, but to advocate for Palestinian liberation.
Trudeau attended a vigil in Ottawa in the crowded Soloway Jewish Community Centre later that evening. He condemned the "terrorist attacks" by Hamas, expressed solidarity with Israel and reaffirmed its right to defend itself in accordance with international law.
"These acts are sickening and completely unimaginable," he said, demanding the immediate release of hostages.
Trudeau also appeared to reference pro-Palestinian rallies across Canada as he addressed the solemn crowd with comments about the "glorification of death and violence and terror."
"Hamas terrorists aren't a resistance, they're not freedom fighters. They are terrorists, and no one in Canada should be supporting them, much less celebrating them," he said to rousing applause.
OCT. 10
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed that Ottawa planned to airlift Canadians out of Tel Aviv as the conflict escalated.
She said the government felt it needed to step in because so many commercial flights from Israel were cancelled or delayed.
In what the Israeli government described as a total siege, the entry of food, fuel and medicine into the Gaza Strip was halted. It led the United Nations to warn Israel had blocked access to the essentials of life, thereby violating international law.
OCT. 12
On a trip to the Northwest Territories, Trudeau announced $10 million in humanitarian assistance for urgent needs in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
"Israeli and Palestinian civilians deserve to live in peace, in security, in dignity and with their human rights respected," he said.
Trudeau refused to say whether he agreed with the UN warning that Israel was violating international humanitarian law.
He instead said Canada is "working very hard" with peer countries to protect lives, adding that "barbarity" from Hamas, which Canada lists as a terrorist organization, had caused the carnage.
Meanwhile, the first of three Canadian evacuation flights carried Canadians, permanent residents and family members out of Tel Aviv.
OCT. 14
Israel's military told about one million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the sealed-off coastal enclave ahead of an expected ground invasion.
A plan to allow foreign nationals to leave the territory via the border crossing with Egypt fell through.
Trudeau said Canada was "deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation" in Gaza.
"The loss of civilian life is deeply disturbing," he said. "Canadians and people around the world must be steadfast in our support for the protection of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian."
Meanwhile, Joly announced plans to begin evacuating Canadians from the West Bank territory by bus.
OCT. 16
In his first speech to Parliament since the Oct. 7 attack, Trudeau called on Hamas to immediately release hostages in Gaza, which he said may include at least three missing Canadians.
"Terrorism is always indefensible and nothing can justify Hamas's acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians," Trudeau said.
He acknowledged the worsening crisis and called for "unimpeded humanitarian access and a humanitarian corridor so that essential aid like food, fuel and water can be delivered to civilians in Gaza."
"It is imperative that this happen."
OCT. 17
Gaza's health ministry spokesman said an Israeli airstrike killed hundreds of people at the al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip, but Israel said a Palestinian barrage had caused the blast.
Asked by a reporter to comment on an Israeli airstrike on a hospital, Trudeau called it "unacceptable," saying in French that such a strike would be not be legal.
OCT. 18
On a visit to Israel, United States President Joe Biden told Netanyahu the hospital attack appeared to have been carried out by the "other team, not you."
OCT. 19
Trudeau said Canada was working with allies to determine "exactly what happened" in the blast at the Gaza hospital, and that Canada was taking the "necessary time" to probe the blast.
Toronto police warned of a spike in reported hate crimes since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
OCT. 20
The prime minister said in Brampton, Ont., that Canada remains firm and steadfast in its commitment to a two-state solution. "The world and the region needs a peaceful, safe, prosperous, viable Palestinian state alongside a peaceful, prosperous, democratic, safe Israeli state."
He also acknowledged divergent views and common fears in Liberal ranks over the conflict.
Trudeau also attended a Toronto mosque. A Global News reporter posted a video to X of a moment during the visit when some were heard saying "shame" and urging a facilitator not to let Trudeau speak at the podium. The video showed Trudeau addressing the dozens gathered, thanking them for allowing him to "pray alongside you in this difficult time."
OCT. 21
Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the Gaza hospital.
Meanwhile, the first truckloads of humanitarian aid were able to enter the besieged territory.
OCT. 24
Trudeau emerged from a three-hour cabinet meeting and announced support for a humanitarian pause in the conflict.
"Our priority throughout this needs to be the continued protection of innocent civilians, the liberation of the hostages," Trudeau said.
"That's why we're engaged closely with our allies on trying to build humanitarian corridors, get aid in, get civilians and foreign nationals out of Gaza. I think there's a lot of conversations going on now about the need for humanitarian pauses and I think that's something that Canada supports."
The prime minister faced increasing pressure to call for a ceasefire, including from within his own caucus.
OCT. 26
The prime minister met with opposition parties to brief them on the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
OCT. 27
A Canadian effort to formally criticize Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel was defeated at the UN.
Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the UN, urged delegates to back an amendment that would have named Hamas in a draft resolution calling for a temporary pause in the conflict.
Opponents of the amendment, however, derided it as one-sided, unequal and unfair, noting that the original resolution was expressly designed to avoid chastising either party.
NOV. 1
No Canadians were on a list of more than 400 foreign nationals permitted to leave Gaza.
NOV. 2
In Ottawa, Trudeau called the evacuation effort an "extremely complicated" situation.
"We're pushing on our friends in Israel, our friends in Egypt, working with the Americans and others to make sure that Canadian families get on the list. We're not going to stop until we get them out."
The death toll in Gaza rose to at least 9,061 and more than 23,000 people had been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters.
NOV. 7
Two Jewish institutions, including a synagogue, were firebombed overnight in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux. No one was injured.
The first 59 people connected to Canada made it out of the Gaza Strip.
NOV. 8
Trudeau cited the firebombing as one example of what he called a "terrifying" increase in antisemitism across the country.
"Molotov cocktails thrown at synagogues, horrific threats of violence targeting Jewish businesses, targeting Jewish daycares with hate -- this needs to stop," Trudeau implored. "This is not who we are as Canadians."
He also recognized an increase in Islamophobia, saying hateful language and acts aimed at Muslims and Palestinians are equally unacceptable.
"If Canada can't figure this out, tell me what corner of the world is going to figure this out," the prime minister said to reporters.
NOV. 9
Trudeau again denounced antisemitism after two Jewish schools were hit with gunfire overnight in Montreal.
"I want to be clear, this hate has no place, not here in Montreal, not anywhere in Quebec, not anywhere in Canada," he said. "We need to remind ourselves who we are. I know that emotions are strong. People are scared and in mourning. But for Canadians to attack each other, it's not what we do."
Trudeau also said that recently agreed upon humanitarian pauses must last long enough for people to leave the area and for aid to arrive.
The White House said Israel agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
"We've been calling for weeks now for humanitarian pauses," Trudeau said.
"They need to be significant, they need to last long enough to get people out (and) to get supplies in. And we have to start using them to start thinking about what the medium term and long term is."
NOV. 14
The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital, conducting what it called a targeted operation against Hamas as troops seized broader control of northern Gaza.
While Israel said it was willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, Palestinians said Israeli forces had fired at evacuees and that it was too dangerous to move the most vulnerable patients. Doctors said the facility had run out of fuel and patients were beginning to die.
In a strongly worded statement at an event in Vancouver, Trudeau said Israel should use "maximum restraint," and referenced the hospital specifically.
He said the world was witnessing the killing of women, children and babies, and that it must stop.
"The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al Shifa Hospital," he said.
"I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules."
He also said Hamas needs to stop using Palestinians as human shields and release all hostages "immediately and unconditionally."
His statements came the same day the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, confirmed its fuel storage facility in Gaza was empty and its relief operations would be halted before long.
Trudeau said the violence urgently needed to stop, "so that Palestinians can get access to life-saving medical services, food, fuel and water, so that all hostages can be released, so that all Canadians and other nationals can leave Gaza."
The comments were met with a swift rebuke from Netanyahu.
"It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust," Netanyahu wrote on X.
"While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm's way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm's way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint.
"It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime -- targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.
-- With files from The Associated Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip. Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Biden, Xi emerge from hours of talks, agree to curb illicit fentanyl, restart military dialogue
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping plunged into their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday pledging to work to stabilize fraught relations in talks with far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents and wars in the Middle East and Europe.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
New York sues PepsiCo in effort to hold it responsible for litter that winds up in rivers
New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday in an effort to hold the soda-and-snack food giant partly responsible for litter that winds up in bodies of water supplying the city of Buffalo with drinking water.
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
-
Workers' SIN, IDs likely taken in Toronto library hack, could end up on dark web: TPL
The Toronto Public Library says information on current and former employees has likely been taken in a cyberattack, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification.
-
Toronto taxi driver speaks out after suspect asked if he was Muslim and doused him with foreign substance
A Toronto taxi driver is speaking out after an unknown assailant asked if he was Muslim and then sprayed him with a foreign substance that caused a 'burning' sensation in his eyes.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of students walk out of class calling for ceasefire in Gaza
On Wednesday, hundreds of students staged a walk-out from two high schools in Barrhaven in what was the latest in a growing list of pro-Palestinian rallies.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
Barrie
-
Police investigating alleged stabbing outside Barrie high school
A teenager was hospitalized after being allegedly stabbed near a high school in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
-
180-year-old Barrie church to close for good after arson causes devastating damage
A historic Barrie church is closing its doors after a fire that police say was intentionally set caused significant damage.
-
Rose Street overnight shelter in Barrie officially opens
Barrie's temporary emergency overnight shelter on Rose Street is officially open for the season.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
Emergency shelter space coming to Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo calls the number of people experiencing homelessness locally - "unprecedented." So they're setting up a new emergency shelter beside Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.
-
NDP call for timeline on two-way all-day GO from Kitchener to Toronto
The much-promised, long-anticipated expansion of the Kitchener GO Line that would allow for two-way all-day service to Toronto was the topic of debate once again at Queen’s Park Wednesday.
London
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre
A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
-
Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife
A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.
-
Dilkens uses strong mayor powers to fire city engineer, lawyer
The city hall shake-up was announced Wednesday afternoon, with a press release indicating that Windsor was realigning its organizational structure to 'better serve the needs of its residents and streamline municipal operations.'
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Calls for Montreal anti-racism commissioner to resign a form of 'intimidation,' Muslim groups say
A group representing Quebec's Muslim community is publicly defending Montreal's anti-racism commissioner and says calls for her to resign amount to 'intimidation.'
-
Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, has died
Karl Tremblay, singer for the Quebec folk rock band Cowboys Fringants, has died at the age of 47. The band made the announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
Winnipeg
-
'We mourn with our community': Family, friends remember OCN man who died fighting in Ukraine
A man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation who died while fighting in Ukraine is being remembered as someone who always offered a helping hand.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near future
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees 'concerning' increase in encampment fires, responses
Calgary bylaw and the fire department each say calls related to encampments and fires at abandoned buildings have increased "significantly" recently, with this year's numbers nearly double a typical year -- and it's only expected to get worse as we head into the colder months.
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
1 dead in Deerfoot Trail rollover
One person is dead following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Murder charge laid in fatal shooting of teen in January
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a teen earlier this year.
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel urges consideration of 'alternative' scientific theories
A panel studying Alberta's pandemic response urges the province to consider “alternative” scientific theories - a recommendation the Opposition NDP says opens the door to fringe ideas akin to Premier Danielle Smith once advocating the use of a horse dewormer to fight COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says
A former Canadian soldier who publicly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday, describing the behaviour as "very close to the legal definition of mutiny."
-
B.C. organizations hit by hate will be able to get funding from province for security, graffiti removal
Organizations that have been affected by hate incidents will soon be able to apply for up to $10,000 in government funding, Premier David Eby announced Wednesday.
-
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest that left man with 'serious lacerations' from dog bites
An RCMP officer will not face criminal charges for an arrest last year that left a man with "serious lacerations to his face and forearm" from police dog bites, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
Politics
-
Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip. Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
-
Gaza situation 'heartbreaking,' says Freeland when asked about Netanyahu's rebuke
The situation in the Gaza Strip is 'heartbreaking,' Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop 'the killing of women and children, of babies' in the besieged Palestinian territory.
-
Carbon price carve-out for heating oil muddied waters in Senate on other bill: Simons
A Conservative private member's bill to exempt more fuel used by farmers from the carbon price is stirring up intense lobbying efforts in the Senate, and leaving the Liberals on the verge of being forced to carve up their signature climate policy even more.
Health
-
Men more physically active than women, risk factors can disadvantage certain groups: StatCan
A greater proportion of men get at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week compared to women, a new Statistics Canada report has found.
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
-
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
-
Kevin Hart will receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy
Comedian Kevin Hart has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humour, capping a three-decade career that has seen him rise from the open mics of Philadelphia to become one of his generation's most successful performers.
Business
-
New York sues PepsiCo in effort to hold it responsible for litter that winds up in rivers
New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday in an effort to hold the soda-and-snack food giant partly responsible for litter that winds up in bodies of water supplying the city of Buffalo with drinking water.
-
Lawyers insist Nikola founder shouldn't face prison time for fraud - unlike Elizabeth Holmes
Lawyers for the founder of truckmaker Nikola Corp. say he should not face incarceration because his fraud conviction is nothing like the fraud that landed Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in prison.
-
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's skinniest hotel' can only fit one room per floor
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Sports
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say
AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports Wednesday.
Autos
-
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.