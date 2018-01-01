

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in southwestern Ontario are warning the public to be cautious after three snowmobilers died and at least two others were seriously injured in the past week.

Police say a 51-year-old Oxford County man died after a crash on New Year’s Eve near Otterville. He has been identified by CTV London as Todd Smith.

Another snowmobiler was killed and second person was seriously injured in a collision with an ATV in Wallaceburg, also on New Year’s Eve, according to OPP.

Meanwhile, police say a 16-year-old Alma, Ont., boy died on Thursday after hitting a tree while snowmobiling near Elmvale.

And on Friday, 27-year-old Kim Gomes was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton after crashing into a tree near New Hamburg.

Her husband Justin Gomes tells CTV Kitchener that it all happened very quickly and that his wife has serious injuries.

“She’s going to need probably implants for teeth and probably other things are probably very expensive,” he said. “I don’t have the funds … to take care of that.”

A GoFundMe page is raising money for Gomes’ dental implants and other costs.

Laura Brown with Perth County OPP says that snowmobilers need to stay on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trails.

“They’re marked for a reason,” she said.

With a report from CTV Kitchener and CTV London