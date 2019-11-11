

CTVNews.ca staff





Three generations of a Canadian military family have attended Remembrance Day ceremonies in British Columbia.

Great-grandfather John Cumbers, grandmother Joy Dockery and grandson Alexander Thomas laid a wreath at service in Coquitlam in memory of those servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The trio spend Remembrance Day together every year and firmly believe that Canada’s soldiers -- and the freedoms they fought to preserve -- should never be forgotten.

Cumbers, 93, was a rear gunner in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War.

“I had my 18th and 19th birthdays in the Air Force,” he joked.

Dockery served in the Royal Canadian Navy from 1968 to 1972.

“It was the right thing to do, serve for your country, so I did so without even thinking,” she said.

Thomas, 24, is also in the Air Force, stationed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

“Every year we have fewer veterans and just every year I want to make the most of it,” Thomas said.

--- With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Melanie Nagy