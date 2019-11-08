TORONTO — An inquisitive security guard has helped solve a half-century old mystery of a long-lost family member after a Canadian veteran drove himself to a Toronto hospital in 2015 and died at the facility, a place where his vehicle still remains today.

For over 50 years, the Goyetche family had been searching for their estranged brother, not knowing if he was still alive. Thanks to a security guard's personal mission, the decades-old mystery was solved just days away from Remembrance Day.

In 2015, a veteran drove to a hospital where he parked his car before rushing himself into an emergency room, according to a facility security guard. The medical issue was so urgent, the vehicle’s owner left the keys in the ignition and the car idling. The car idled for about two days before running out of fuel.

"I was out here one day doing my rounds, while I was still on nights and I noticed this," security guard Francesco Barbera said following a shift at the hospital in August. "I didn't take any note of it until I saw the tags were expired."

The curious security guard asked his supervisor as to why a vehicle with expired Ontario veteran licence plates had been sitting in the parking lot at Humber River Finch Hospital.

"He drove in here, he rushed into emerg and the car idled for a couple of days and ran out of gas," Barbera recalled of the conversation. "And it hasn't moved since."

The guard said it was assumed the family would eventually claim the car once the veteran's estate was finalized. But no one claimed it.

As time went by and the seasons changed, the small time capsule of a Canadian veteran's life remained in the parking lot. Inside the blue 2001 Kia sits a case of bottled water, two walking canes, a blanket, a file folder and what appears to be a green bomber jacket.

Arthur W. Goyetche's car pictured in a parking lot at a Toronto hospital in September 2019. (Adam Frisk/CTV News)

Satellite and Google Street View images show the car sitting in the parking lot year after year since the summer of 2015. That year, in October, the hospital closed and the emergency room was gutted and relocated to the Humber River Hospital's new complex on Wilson Avenue. The Finch site shut down for nearly two years. The blue Kia remained on site.

Perplexed as to why family hadn't claimed the vehicle, the security guard said the hospital allowed him to try to find relatives when he was off shift, on his own time and not under the authority of the hospital. Barbera said one of the main reasons he began to look for the family was to reunite the contents of the vehicle, specifically the military-style jacket, to the veteran's family.

The guard said he thought he had a lead on a possible family member but it didn't pan out.

"I tried on my own time at home but I was kind of just going in circles," Barbera said of his months-long search.

According to public records, the vehicle was registered to Arthur W. Goyetche of Weston, Ont. Not exactly a John Smith, but more of a common name than one might think. No home address was listed on the used vehicle information package.

CTV News contacted Alberta resident Darryl Goyetche, who has been tracking the family lineage and hosts an online genealogy site, dedicated to the Goyetches.

Wanting to "help solve a mystery," Darryl made a few calls and put out a request for information through his social media channels.

"I’ve heard from two family members… who told me about their estranged brother," Darryl said in an August email to CTV News. "Lynda in [southern Ontario] tells me her husband Gerald has a brother, Arthur who they have been trying to locate for many years but unsuccessfully. Their Arthur was in the Air Force in his younger years and was known to live in Belleville with his wife Betty, and one son Bruce. He had a bad heart condition."

Darryl went on to explain their Arthur chose not to speak to the family for unknown reasons "much to the sadness of his mother Mary and father Wilfred who have since passed away."

Darryl went on to add the second brother had also been searching for an Arthur.

"From Halifax, I heard from Paul whose dad Clarence (Gerald’s brother) has an estranged brother named Arthur," Darryl said. "He says they have been looking for him for years."

Gerald and Lynda Goyetche said they last saw their Arthur in 1968, when he came home for their wedding, some 51 years ago.

"Gerald and I have tried to find him and the only thing we knew of Arthur is that he lived in Belleville at one time," Lynda said in a September phone interview from their home in southern Ontario. "He came home for our wedding. Gerald and I got married in 1968 and Arthur came home for the wedding but I think that was the last time we saw him, or the family saw him.”

"We have our doubts whether he's still alive or not," Gerald said.

Gerald explained that years ago he tried calling the operator to see if they would put him in contact with Arthur.

Arthur W. Goyetche pictured in 1968 and the veteran's car pictured at a Toronto hospital in September 2019. (Photo illustration by Fusun Uzun/CTV News)

"The operator said 'He doesn't take calls,’" Gerald said. "And I said, 'Well, I'm his brother,' and they still wouldn't give him to me. Arthur and I got along good, I don't know what the problem was."

The Goyetches explained their brother owed his parents some money and suspect that was part of the reason why Arthur stopped communicating with the family.

"All these years we have been kind of stumped about how to find him," Lynda said.

With no online obituaries for an Arthur W. Goyetche or his wife Betty, it was quite possible their Arthur may not be the same person who died at the Toronto hospital.

"Over the years we've had highlights, moments of trying to figure out something," Lynda explained.

Problem was, the Goyetche family didn't really keep track of important dates, like birthdays or other special occasions.

"With Arthur moving away such a long time ago and isolating himself… we know very little," Lynda said.

Back the hospital, the blue Kia had what appeared to be a parking permit for a Toronto property management company. The company manages several properties across the city including apartment complexes in the Weston, Ont. area.

CTV News contacted the company which confirmed that Arthur W. Goyetche, along with his wife Betty, were tenants at one of their properties from 1998 to 2015. Arthur died on May 29, 2015, at the age of 84. His wife, Betty, died 11 days later on June 9, the property manager said. The apartment complex's landlord also confirmed that the Goyetches had died, noting their son, Bruce, handled his parents' personal items from their apartment.

A hospital source would go on to confirm that Arthur and Betty died at the facility.

Calling it a bit of an "oddity," a hospital spokesperson explained the facility allowed the car to sit in the parking lot for "compassionate" reasons, with the hope the family would at some point claim the vehicle.

"If we take it off the property… and put it in a garage somewhere or a pound somewhere, we don't want the family to come back and have to pay a large bill, so we kept it there for more of compassionate reasons than anything," said Joe Gorman, director of communications for Humber River Hospital. "We are always looking out for our patients, their families."

The spokesperson noted that because the Finch hospital shut down for two years, and that there was security on the site during construction, there was space for the vehicle and wasn't in the way. The hospital reopened in 2017 as a transition facility.

Security guard Francesco Barbera poses next to Arthur W. Goyetche's car, November 5, 2019. (Adam Frisk/CTV News)

Oddly enough, the security guard said that even after all this time, the cost of parking would still only be $5 total.

The Goyetches said they were "comforted" by the confirmation of the death of their long-lost Arthur, noting that they were also sad to learn the news about his wife. The family thanked the security guard for his curiosity that led to the closure they needed.

"How grateful we are because if it wasn't for him, showing any interest, if it weren't for him being interested enough to try and find a family, we would have known nothing," The Goyetches said late last week. "We are just very grateful to him."

The security guard said he was happy to have helped solve the mystery.

"It's nice to know that there was an outcome to it," Barbera said. "The family gets closure; I know I would want closure anyway. I wasn't looking to get anything out of this and I'm glad we were able to get somewhere.

"I am happy for them, they get some closure and they get to know what happened to their loved one. Especially from the sound of it, they didn't know much of him," he added.

As for Arthur, not much is known of him and how he spent his life. The Goyetches said the brother was stationed in P.E.I. and worked as a flight technician with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

If you had come to know Arthur, his wife Betty or son Bruce, the family would like to learn more. Contact adam.frisk@bellmedia.ca.