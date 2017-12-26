

The Canadian Press





Hundreds of Nova Scotia Power crews will spend Boxing Day stitching together power lines snapped by a winter storm that brought damaging winds to Atlantic Canada on Christmas Day.

Just over 57,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia remained without electricity as of about 4:30 a.m. Around 58,000 customers who were blacked out had their power returned by late Monday night.

The provincial utility said more than 500 personnel would be working today to restore service.

But even with the extra help, the power company says damage is substantial and the "vast majority of customers" may not have their electricity restored until noon Wednesday.

The storm brought winds gusting up to 100 kilometres perm hour along the Atlantic Coast, along with a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain across the province. Today's forecast for much of Nova Scotia calls for a few centimetres of snow with winds gusting to 50 kilometres per hour.

NL Hydro reported outages early Tuesday affecting Port Saunders, Eddies Cove and Port Au Choix. The utility has not said when power would return and did not have a restoration estimate.

As of 5 a.m. this morning, our crews restored power to more than 95,000 customers since the first outage occurred at 2 pm on Christmas Day. More than 650 people will be dedicated to storm restoration efforts today, including contractor crews from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) December 26, 2017

Even with extra crews, given the extent of the damage, we estimate the majority of customers will be restored by noon Wednesday. As we assess damage and restoration effort involved (ex: replacing a number of broken poles across NS), estimated restoration times will be updated. — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) December 26, 2017

We won't stop until all customers are restored. We thank our customers for their continued support and kindness during restoration efforts. Customers should report outages to 1-877-428-6004. The latest outage information can be found at https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) December 26, 2017

New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland were also battered by the Christmas Day storm, but no significant power outages were reported in those provinces as of early this morning.