Canadians dreaming of a white Christmas were in luck Monday, with much of the country blanketed in snow. But those hoping to go walking in a winter wonderland today may want to reconsider -- Environment Canada has issued weather warnings as many parts of country gets hit with howling winds, snow squalls and Arctic temperatures.

ATLANTIC CANADA

High winds, freezing rain, winter storms and blizzards are blasting the Atlantic provinces for a second day today, with Environment Canada issuing weather warnings for nearly all of Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Much of the island of Newfoundland will be hit with wind gusts of up to 110km/h Monday and Tuesday.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada cautioned in its weather warning for the city of St. John’s. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Winds of up to 100 km/h are also expected to howl through eastern and central P.E.I. Monday night, while the western part of the province is forecasted to receive up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Nearby, the entirety of Nova Scotia was under weather warnings Monday, mostly due to high winds and freezing rain.

“A developing low pressure system approaching from Cape Cod will intensify as it moves northeastward to lie over the Gulf of St. Lawrence this evening,” Environment Canada said in a weather statement for Halifax. That system, Environment Canada said, will lead to freezing rain, winds between 90 and 110 km/h as well as higher than usual tides.

All of New Brunswick, meanwhile, has been issued winter storm or blizzard warnings.

“Snow, at times heavy, will become widespread across the province by this afternoon,” Environment Canada stated in its warning for Fredericton. “Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 centimetres are expected, with the highest amounts in central and northeastern portions of the province.”

The province is also expected to experience gusting winds between 90 and 110 km/h as well as “frequent reduced or near-zero visibilities in blowing snow.”

EASTERN CANADA

Nearly all of Northern Ontario was under an extreme cold warning Monday.

“A very cold airmass combined with brisk winds will generate extreme wind chill values near minus 40 over the next few nights,” Environment Canada stated in its Thunder Bay warning. “However, they will moderate during the daytime hours.”

Areas around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay were also issued snow squall warnings.

“Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities,” Environment Canada explained. “Snow squall conditions near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay are expected to persist for much of the week due to the presence of a very cold Arctic air mass.”

Residents of southern Ontario, meanwhile, awoke to a world washed in white Monday. It was pretty if you were enjoying Christmas lunch indoors, but officials warned of cold and hazardous conditions on the roads.

“Brisk westerly winds are developing causing areas of blowing snow at times, especially in exposed areas,” Environment Canada said in its special weather statement for Toronto. “Travelers should adjust their driving in the presence of reduced visibility in blowing snow.”

After receiving roughly 15 centimetres of snow overnight Sunday, Toronto’s Pearson International Airport -- Canada’s busiest -- was experiencing flight delays and cancellations.

Conditions were similar across much of southern Quebec Monday, with a slew of winter storm, snowfall, wind and extreme cold warnings issued across the region. According to Environment Canada, many areas here can expect more than 20 centimetres of snow by the evening as well as winds of up to 90km/h.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the weather agency cautioned in its warning for Beauce. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

THE PRAIRIES

Nearly all of Saskatchewan and Manitoba were under extreme cold warnings Monday as a “frigid Arctic air mass” hovered over the provinces. Both provinces are forecasted to experience “unseasonably cold temperatures” with overnight lows in the minus thirties and daytime highs in the minus twenties as well as “extreme wind chills” of at least – 40 C.

Environment Canada is advising people in the prairies to “dress warmly” and “cover up.”

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” the department warned.

When it's -45 C with the windchill, but your family doggo has come to visit. As illustrated by my talented sister #skstorm #yqr #brrr #sask pic.twitter.com/FNR8ePJ4BR — Katherine Hill (@KatherineCTV) December 25, 2017

WESTERN CANADA

An extreme cold warning has been issued for a large swath of northern Alberta and is expected to last until the end of the week. Temperatures in the region are currently hovering around -30 C.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” Environment Canada stated. “Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

B.C. was mostly spared from weather advisories Monday, though an extreme cold warning was issued for Yoho and Kootenay National Parks. An “arctic outflow” warning was also issued for a swath of B.C.’s North Coast.

“Arctic outflow warnings are issued when bitterly cold air flows from the interior to coastal communities and the outflow winds create wind chill values of -20 or less for 6 hours or more,” Environment Canada said.

THE NORTH

While no weather warnings have been issued for Canada’s north, residents are bundling up on Christmas Day as temperatures hover around -21 C in Whitehorse, -39 C in Yellowknife and -20 C in Iqaluit while the sun stays low in the Arctic sky.