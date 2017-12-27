

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Police are investigating after a masked thief broke into a Salvation Army thrift store in Quebec City and made off with thousands of dollars in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The charity’s surveillance video shows the intruder smash the storefront’s glass windows with a hammer in order to gain entry. The thief then walks over to the cash register and takes a small safe that was hidden behind it.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army told CTV Montreal that there was $3,000 to $5,000 in the safe at the time of the robbery. The cash was raised through sales at the thrift store in the two days before Christmas in addition to donations from the organization’s Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The money in the safe was uninsured because it was in cash, spokesperson Brigitte St-Germain said. The stolen amount was intended for a local food bank and to provide warm clothing for those in need in Quebec City.

“During this time of year, the needs are much higher than usual because it's a cold time of the year," St-Germain said. “Usually during Christmastime they need more food, and more clothing than usual."

Although the money was uninsured, the store and its contents were covered and the Salvation Army expects to repair the damage this week.

The Salvation Army is asking the public to donate to the charity in an effort to make up the lost funds.

“It's sad for someone to have to go and rob a not-for-profit organization,” St-Germain said.

With files from CTV Montreal’s Angela Mackenzie