

CTVNews.ca Staff





Therapy dog owners have been taking their trusty companions out to the scene of the Toronto van attack, where the pooches are providing comfort to mourners and witnesses of the deadly incident.

Several therapy dogs have been on hand at Mel Lastman Square, in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, throughout the week, providing support for those lamenting the deaths of the 10 individuals killed on Monday. Another 14 were injured in the attack, which occurred when a white van mounted the curb on Yonge Street and sped down the sidewalk, striking pedestrians.

A vigil is slated for Sunday night to pay tribute to the victims, while fundraising efforts to support the survivors has surpassed $1 million under the hashtag #TorontoStrong.

Therapy dog owners told CTV Toronto that they’re just trying to help in their own way by sharing their furry friends with others in need.

“Dogs are very calming (and) they tend to draw out any anxiety you have,” Debbie Reynolds, of St. John Ambulance, told CTV Toronto on Saturday. “People can talk to dogs…. They make you feel good.”

Brian Patterson, of the Ontario Safety League, said the generosity of therapy dog owners has been remarkable.

“There’s been a real surge and a lot of people have looked at their dog and thought, ‘My dog can help the public like that, and I’m going to look into it,’” Patterson said.

Therapy dogs are often used to help the elderly, injured, disabled and victims of tragedy.

Several dog owners attended the St. John Ambulance therapy dog test on Saturday to find out if their pets are cut out for the role. The tests are conducted twice a year to see which dogs have the patience and temperament for the role.

With files from CTV Toronto’s John Musselman