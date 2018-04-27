These are the victims of the Toronto van attack
Toronto van attack accused searching for job, about to graduate college
Security video captures part of Toronto van attack
CPR saves lives: After Toronto van attack, people look to hone first aid skills
More than $1M in raised through #TorontoStrong Fund after van attack
Officer who arrested Toronto van attack suspect says he's not a hero: deputy chief
Halifax cartoonists capture public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies
'Carnage on the sidewalk': Early first responder describes scene of Toronto van attack
Victim narrative, young men, and the resort to deadly violence
'Never seen three cases like this back to back,' says homicide squad leader
'Reclaiming our sense of security': Community begins to heal after Toronto van attack