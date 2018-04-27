

CTVNews.ca Staff





A fundraising campaign launched to help those affected by Monday’s horrific van attack on Toronto’s Yonge Street has surpassed the $1-million mark.

The #TorontoStrong Fund, which was launched by the non-profit Toronto Foundation on Wednesday, has already earned more than $1.18 million in donations as of Friday morning.

The #TorontoStrong Fund is committed to helping the survivors of the attack that saw 10 people killed and 14 people injured, as well as their families. It also aims to help the families of those killed, as well as the witnesses of the attack.

Victim Services Toronto is expected to receive the first wave of money from the fund. The Toronto Foundation will then identify other organizations that are engaged “in the ripple effect and aftermath of the attack.”

The third phase will distribute money to charities that work on “the related social issues and their interconnections.”

Many of the donations so far have come from individual donors, but more than 20 large corporations have also made donations, or set up employee donation-matching campaigns or point-of-sale donation systems.

In a news release, Mayor John Tory said that the success of the campaign shows the city is united in its desire to help.

“The horrific events of April 23 have shown the world how Toronto responds to tragedy. We are united in grief and the desire to support those affected by Monday's attack,” he said.