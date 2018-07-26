The government's solution to benefits service issues? Artificial intelligence
Federal officials overseeing billions in benefit payments to millions of Canadians are hoping artificial intelligence can solve ongoing snags in the system. Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu speaks with Lori Sterling, Deputy Minister of Labour and Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 1:07PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Federal officials overseeing billions in benefit payments to millions of Canadians are hoping artificial intelligence can resolve ongoing snags in the system.
Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the access to information law show that the department is looking to "push the boundaries" of what artificial intelligence can do to speed up benefit decisions to Canadians applying for disability pensions.
Applicants for Canada Pension Plan disability benefits gave the program the worst service ratings compared to Employment Insurance and general CPP payments.
The Liberals are overseeing changes to the CPP disability program stemming from a 2015 auditor general review, including testing a predictive analytics program to triage applications and speed up benefit decisions.
It can take months for a medical adjudicator to make a decision about a request for CPP disability benefits -- a timeline the documents say can be reduced through an automated review of applications.
A spokesman for Employment and Social Development Canada says final results of the test that officials launched in March won't be known until late next year.
