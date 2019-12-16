TORONTO -- Loblaw is urging PC Optimum members not to fall for a text message phishing scam which claims users’ account balances are at risk due to inactivity.

“Our system indicates us that your online account is inactive. To avoid losing your funds, confirm the account remains occupied,” reads the text message, which claims to be from PC Optimum.

Several users have reported receiving the same or similar text message on social media.

According to a screenshot provided to CTVNews.ca, the text includes a link to a website called “pcoptimumsavings.online.”

If clicked, the link looks nearly identical to PC Optimum’s login page; however, the company says the only website users should submit their login information to is “pcoptimum.ca.”

“This type of text scam is common and not specifically targeting our PC Optimum members. It uses phone numbers from various systems to blast Canadians with messages like this in the hopes consumers will click on the website link and access their account information this way (phishing),” a Loblaw spokesperson told CTVNews.ca by email Monday.

“PC Optimum members are encouraged to only access their accounts through their secure app or through pcoptimum.ca. For added security, members should activate multi-factor authentication.”

This type of text message scam is commonly used by cybercriminals to trick people into handing over their login information.

Experts note that online scams are likely to increase at this time of year, with an increase in holiday shopping.

If you receive a suspicious text message or email, make sure to double check the URL and look for a secure connection before entering any personal information.

Sites with a secure connection will display a lock symbol in the left hand side of the URL bar in your web browser. Secure sites will also start with “https” (the “s” stands for secure).