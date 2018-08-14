Teens charged after allegedly stealing truck from Alberta, driving to Ontario
FILE -- Vehicles are shown on the Trans-Canada Highway in northern Ontario on Monday, April 3, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 3:43PM EDT
HORNEPAYNE, Ont. -- Police say two teens from Saskatchewan are facing charges after an alleged interprovincial joyride.
Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl are accused of stealing a truck from Alberta and driving it to northern Ontario.
Ontario cops say they started investigating after they were advised of a gas theft in Beardmore, Ont.
They say the driver fled from officers who tried to pull the truck over, but were ultimately found about 30 kilometres north of Hornepayne, Ont.
Investigators say a highway in the area was closed for several hours on Friday for an investigation.
Police say the man is facing nine charges including dangerous driving, racing and theft, while the girl's eight charges include theft and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.
