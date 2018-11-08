

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vancouver transit police say man has been arrested after a same-sex couple was assaulted aboard a train earlier this fall.

Two men boarded the SkyTrain at Waterfront Station at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, according to a press release by transit police.

“As they entered the train, another man kicked the foot of one of the young men and then left his seat to aggressively approach him. The victim crouched down in fear as the suspect raised his hand as if to hit him, while yelling obscenities and homophobic insults,” the release said.

The man then punched the other man in the face, knocking off his glasses before attempting to kick one of the men in the stomach. He then spat in one of the men’s faces before the train reached Granville SkyTrain Station.

As transit staff helped the two victims, the suspect exited the train and fled the station, police said.

Transit police called the incident a “hate crime” and released images of the suspect to the public that were captured by surveillance cameras.

“I think what’s most concerning about this particular incident is that the precipitating factor appears to be the sexual orientation of these two individuals,” Sgt. Clint Hampton told CTV Vancouver on Wednesday.

Hampton said the two victims were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“Fortunately, there weren’t any major injuries,” he said. “The two individuals went to hospital, were checked out, and later released that day. But of course anybody that goes through something like this… it can be traumatic and they’re going to be shaken up over it.”

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday just hours after police released images of him to the public. He remains in custody where he is facing assault charges, according to police.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Emad Agahi