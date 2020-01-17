TORONTO -- An intense snowstorm has targeted eastern Newfoundland and Labrador, pounding areas with blizzard conditions and prompting the City of St. John's to declare a state of emergency.

Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for St. John's and the surrounding area Friday morning, warning of hazardous conditions "with very strong winds and visibility near zero in heavy snow and blowing snow."

The national weather agency said up to 75 centimetres of snow can be expected with the potent storm system, with the highest amount of snow occurring over the northern Avalon Peninsula.

As Newfoundlanders hunkered down, many residents began to share images and video of the storm on social media, dubbing the winter weather #Snowmaggedon2020.

"We're sorry, due to #snowmaggedon2020 St. John's, Newfoundland is closed today," reads a tweet. "Please check back after the #Blizzard with whoever is left. Stay safe."

Images show snowdrifts building on city streets and on front porches of many residents' homes.

Around 11 a.m. local time, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen declared a state of emergency in the city, ordering all businesses to close and calling for motorists to get off the roads and people to stay home.

