Sixth straight day of Lac-Megantic jury deliberations begins
Workers comb through debris after a train derailed causing explosions of railway cars carrying crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec on on July 9, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 6:21AM EST
SHERBROOKE, Que. - The jury will deliberate for a sixth straight day today at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster.
The 12 jurors were sequestered last Thursday and emerged for the first time Monday as they asked the judge for a dictionary and clarification on various judicial matters such as the concept of “reasonable doubt.”
They are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.
The three men pleaded not guilty.
Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
All three can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.S. man arrested after home nearly demolished with front-end loader
- Former employee of The Young Canadians pleads not guilty to child sex abuse
- Lac-Megantic jurors to deliberate for sixth day Tuesday
- Efforts underway to break up ice jams that flooded Quebec City neighbourhood
- 15-year-old bystander caught in Vancouver shooting dies: coroner's service