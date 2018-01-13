Lac-Megantic jurors to deliberate for fourth day Sunday
Fire fighters keep watering DOT-111 tanker cars railway cars the day after a train derailed causing explosions of railway cars carrying crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Que., Sunday, July 7, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018
Last Updated Saturday, January 13, 2018 4:42PM EST
SHERBROOKE, Que. -- The jurors at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster will deliberate for a fourth day Sunday after failing to reach a verdict Saturday.
Day 3 of deliberations passed without any questions or messages from the 12 jurors.
The jury is deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.
The three men pleaded not guilty.
Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
All three can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.
