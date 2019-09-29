Six injured, two seriously, after being shot at nightclub in St. Catharines, Ont.
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Police are searching for suspects after six people were shot outside a nightclub in southwestern Ontario early Sunday.
Niagara regional police say gunfire broke out on the busy downtown street outside the club in St. Catharines, Ont., at about 2:30 a.m.
Spokeswoman Stephanie Sabourin says four men and two women were sent to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Two were seriously wounded, but Sabourin says all of the injured are expected to survive.
Sabourin says it's too early to say how many shooters may have been involved, but the downtown area was crowded so she asked any witnesses to come forward.
A number of city streets were shut down in the earliest hours of the investigation, but many had since been reopened.
Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch says he understands the concerning nature of the incident, and he's on his way back to the region to provide whatever support he can offer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 29, 2019.
