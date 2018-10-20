

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON — Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating a police-involved shooting that left a woman dead in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

A Special Investigations Unit spokesman says Hamilton police received a call about a woman with a knife in a home at about 1 a.m.

He says when police arrived at the scene there was an interaction between officers and the woman, and an officer shot a firearm.

He says the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The spokesman declined to provide further details about the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates incidents involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault