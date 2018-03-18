Shooting outside Toronto bowling alley leaves 2 dead
Police respond to a shooting outside a North York bowling alley Saturday March 17, 2018. (John Hanley)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 12:06PM EDT
A man and a woman have been killed following a shooting outside a bowling alley in Toronto.
Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to the bowling alley, Playtime Bowl in North York, at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night following reports of between five and 10 gunshots fired outside the facility.
Upon arrival, first responders found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to hospital where she later died.
“People started running and panicking,” one witness told CP24. “Someone screamed, saying: ‘Gunshots! Gunshots!’ and I just started running outside like everyone else.”
Police say both victims are believed to be in their 20s, but the victims have not been identified.
The Toronto Police Service is expected to offer an update on the incident at some point Sunday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Four Chinese pandas to be moved to Calgary after 5 years in Toronto
- Mystery of missing N.B. teen haunts family, eludes police for three decades
- Shooting outside Toronto bowling alley leaves 2 dead
- Ontario NDP promises pharmacare, dental benefits for all
- Like a 'wall of hate': Calgary neighbourhood sick of spring-related stink