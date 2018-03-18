

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man and a woman have been killed following a shooting outside a bowling alley in Toronto.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to the bowling alley, Playtime Bowl in North York, at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night following reports of between five and 10 gunshots fired outside the facility.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to hospital where she later died.

“People started running and panicking,” one witness told CP24. “Someone screamed, saying: ‘Gunshots! Gunshots!’ and I just started running outside like everyone else.”

Police say both victims are believed to be in their 20s, but the victims have not been identified.

The Toronto Police Service is expected to offer an update on the incident at some point Sunday.