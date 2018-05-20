Several Atlantic fisheries closed due to presence of two right whales
In this Wednesday March 28, 2018 photo, the baleen is visible on a North Atlantic right whale as it feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 10:53PM EDT
MONCTON, N.B. -- Federal authorities are closing several fisheries in the Gulf of St. Lawrence because of the presence of North Atlantic right whales.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says two of the severely endangered animals have been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick.
As a result, the government is shutting down the snow crab, toad crab, rock crab, lobster and whelk fisheries in five areas, or "grids."
The closures, which take effect Tuesday afternoon, will also affect parts of the winter flounder and Atlantic halibut fisheries.
The government says the closures will remain in effect "until further notice," and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans will notify the industry prior to reopening.
The notice comes just days after the first North Atlantic right whale of the season was spotted in waters off eastern Cape Breton Island.
The presence of two North Atlantic Right Whales has been confirmed in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, off the coast of New Brunswick. As a result, we are implementing the following fisheries closures to fish harvesters in the area. pic.twitter.com/G1lIG2zgoB— Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) May 20, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Victims of alleged LSD brainwashing experiments in Montreal plan to file lawsuit
- Toronto woman dead after canoe tips over on Lake Couchiching in Orillia, Ont.
- Ontario New Democrats forced to admit to annual $1.4-billion costing error
- Several Atlantic fisheries closed due to presence of two right whales
- Ontario premier defends choice to visit Liberal stronghold on Day 12 of campaign