Senate passes legislation to end Canada Post strike
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 4:28AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 7:59PM EST
The Senate has passed back-to-work legislation that will force striking Canada Post employees back to work as early as tomorrow.
If the legislation receives royal assent tonight, workers will be back at their jobs Tuesday at noon.
This is a breaking news update…
