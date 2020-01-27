TORONTO -- The wife of Canada's first case of the Wuhan coronavirus has tested positive for the virus at Ontario’s public health laboratory, and has been in self-isolation since arriving in Toronto, according to Ontario health officials.

"Given the fact that she has been in self-isolation, the risk to Ontarians remains low," Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said in a statement Monday. Toronto Public Health has been in regular contact with the woman during her self-isolation period.

The news comes after the province announced Canada’s first "presumptive positive" case of the coronavirus on Saturday, in a 50-year old man who recently returned to Toronto from Wuhan. He displayed mild symptoms on the flight and went to the hospital a day after returning. He is in stable condition and being kept in isolation at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, pending test results from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Officials are trying to contact passengers on China Southern Airlines flight CZ311 from Guangzhou, China, who were in close proximity to the couple. His flight landed at Pearson International Airport at 3:46 p.m. on Jan 22.

