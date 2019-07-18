

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- RCMP search teams began flying today to the remote Labrador lake where a float plane carrying seven people crashed on Monday.

Three bodies have been found and four men are still missing, though authorities have suggested there is little hope of finding survivors so many days after the crash, the cause of which is still unknown.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jolene Garland says multiple air trips carrying personnel and equipment have begun to Mistastin Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain, where debris from the plane was spotted on Tuesday.

Garland says the plan is to have everyone on site today, but she says divers may not be in the water until Friday.

Pilot Gilles Morin, 61, of Quebec has been identified by his employer as one of the seven men on board.

The RCMP said the two fishing guides on board were from Newfoundland and Labrador and the four fishermen, travelling from Three Rivers Lodge in Labrador to a remote fishing site, were from the United States.