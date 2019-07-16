Plane crash in N.L. leaves 3 dead, 4 missing
This map shows where an Air Saguenay aircraft is believed to have crashed in northern Labrador.
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:43AM EDT
Three people are dead and four others are missing following a plane crash in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Air Saguenay confirmed to CTV News that seven people were believed to have been aboard the plane when it went down in northern Labrador Tuesday morning.
The number included one pilot and six passengers, airline president Jean Tremblay said.
More details to come…
