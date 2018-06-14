

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have expanded the search for a Winnipeg man who has been missing for 10 days, saying they believe him to have been the victim of a crime.

Eduardo Balaquit was last seen on the evening of Monday, June 4 at Westcon Equipment and Rentals Inc in the city, where he worked cleaning offices.

Police, family and friends have searched tirelessly for the husband and father since, but are now focusing their attention on Arborg, a rural area about an hour north of Winnipeg.

Investigators haven’t revealed what led them here, but say they are looking at the possibility there may not be a positive outcome.

“It’s a case where someone goes missing, circumstances are somewhat confusing and complicated, might even say a little mysterious,” Const. Rob Carver, a spokesperson for Winnipeg police, told CTV Winnipeg.

Arborg Mayor Randy Sigurdson said he’s shocked and saddened the investigation has led police so close to his community.

“If we can be of any help to further this investigation along, I know the people of Arborg would be more than willing to do whatever they can,” Sigurdson said.

Police say they have conducted countless interviews and have dedicated significant resources to the investigation, but can’t say yet if there are any suspects.

They have asked volunteers not to join their search of Arborg, as the ground is fresh and investigators don’t want to have to go over any unnecessary footprints.

The Balaquit family aren’t giving up hope of finding Eduardo safe and well.

Edward Balaquit, the missing man’s son, travelled to Arborg on Wednesday to hand out flyers in town.

“Our hope’s still alive. It sounds like we’re closer to finding him,” he said.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell