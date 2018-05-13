

The Canadian Press





PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Police, firefighters and other searchers combed riverbanks in northern Saskatchewan over the weekend as the hunt continued for a four-year-old boy who went missing last week.

Sgt. Berry Wauters with the Prince Albert Police Service said the search for Sweetgrass Kennedy continues to focus on the North Saskatchewan River, where police said Friday their search was being directed.

Sweetgrass hasn't been seen since Thursday and hundreds of volunteers helped look for the boy until police shifted the search to the river and warned the public to stay away.

Alana Moshenko, the boy's aunt, said in a Facebook message to The Canadian Press that the child's mother is in shock, and that the family is asking for prayers that he returns home safely.

"We all appreciate the help, the prayers and the support everyone has given all of us," Moshenko wrote.

Wauters said there was no limit to how far downstream the searchers were looking. He said a search aircraft flew along the river to where it empties into Tobin Lake, about 100 kilometres away.

But he said he wasn't aware of any clues being found.

The boy was wearing a light-blue "Star Wars" hoodie and orange Halloween pyjama pants when he disappeared.

Police haven't said what led them to focus on the river, saying only in a news release Friday that it was prompted by "numerous witness interviews" as well as "evidence located."

Wauters said police have continued to receive tips, which they follow up, but that none so far have turned out to be significant.

He said he expected police to speak more about the case Monday.

Police say the river bank is dangerous and they asked the public and volunteers to avoid the area and leave the search to professionals.

They said their investigation indicates there is no cause for concern for public safety.