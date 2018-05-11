

The Canadian Press





PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Police say the search for a little boy has shifted to the North Saskatchewan River.

Hundreds of volunteers joined police in Prince Albert to look for four-year-old Sweetgrass Kennedy, who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

But police say evidence, which they did not disclose, has prompted them to focus the search along the river.

Volunteers have been told to stay away from the river and leave the search to trained staff including police and firefighters.

Police say the river bank is dangerous.

The boy was wearing a light-blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pyjama pants when he disappeared.

"After numerous witness interviews conducted by police investigators as well as evidence located, the unified search command team are focusing all search efforts to the North Saskatchewan River," Sgt. Travis Willie said Friday in a release.

"Due to the dangers associated with the river bank, emergency personnel are asking the public and volunteers to avoid the area."

Police say their investigation indicates there is no cause for concern for public safety.