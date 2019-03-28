SCOC hands down murder conviction in N.S. Hells Angels hitman case
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019
OTTAWA -- Almost 20 years after a Halifax-area man was gunned down for having an affair with the girlfriend of a Hells Angels biker, the Supreme Court of Canada has convicted the hit man of second-degree murder.
Sean Simmons was shot in the head in the lobby of a Halifax-area apartment building in October 2000.
Dean Kelsie was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.
But the Appeal Court of Nova Scotia ordered a new trial after ruling last year that the trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury.
In a decision issued Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Canada decided Kelsie's conviction should be reduced to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court must now sentence Kelsie on the new charge, which will involve adjusting his parole eligibility period to 25 years or less.
